Proposed 160-unit housing development takes next step in Hooksett

HOOKSETT, N.H. – Following variance approval from the Hooksett Zoning Board, Chelmsford Hooksett Properties LLC representative John Cronin took feedback from the Hooksett Planning Board regarding the proposed re-development of what could become up to 160 new units of housing at 2 College Park Dr.

The site, formerly home to offices for Cigna, is proposed to be divided into 80 new apartments within the site’s existing building and another 80 townhouse units to be placed in and near the site’s existing parking lot (see above). Two stand alone retail or restaurant buildings are also planning near the site’s Route 3 frontage to take advantage of existing traffic on that road. Additionally, Cronin said that there had been discussions with some abutting residential properties to the west regarding fencing and additional sound buffers along with an existing tree buffer.

There were concerns from the board regarding the townhouses and the potential impact of families moving into the townhouses, with the fear that educational needs for the children in those families would have an out-sized impact on existing residents. Cronin said that he would expect that families would seek homes with more bedrooms in many circumstances and the amount of families moving in would be negligible. However, he also noted that the townhouses or other components of the plan could be modified, as the variances obtained allowed “up to” 160 residential units and the final number could be modified if needed.

A new traffic study along College Park Drive was mentioned regarding concerns with additional traffic stemming from the redevelopment. There was also concern that the property would not fully utilize nearby hiking trail infrastructure and that a dog park was needed on site.

No action was taken during the meeting. Cronin said that the applicant would return in the future and would continue to discuss the site as needed per the Planning Board’s specifications.