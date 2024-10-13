Proposed 220-unit South Mammoth development gets variances okayed

The approximate outline of the property in southern Manchester where 220 proposed housing units are planned.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – One of the largest remaining parcels of land in Manchester took one step closer on Thursday night to transforming from a woodland area to a brand-new residential neighborhood.

In a 4-1 vote, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment approved a pair of variances needed to build a brand-new development near the confluence of South Mammoth Road, Corning Road and Lucas Road. The proposed development, which would be constructed by the Stabile Companies of Nashua, would hold 220 townhouse-style units in the approximately 34-acre lot.

Representatives of the applicant said that their hope to pursue townhouse-style homes instead of subdividing the parcel into single-family detached homes was primarily economical. They informed the board that they would need to build approximately 42 homes worth over a million dollars each, which would cost more to build and be harder to sell given that many area residents cannot afford homes as it is given the local housing shortage.

They also discussed several meetings with residents of adjacent neighborhoods and streets to modify the proposal, adding a 50-foot woodland buffer along most of the lot as well as a pocket park, additional parking for drop-offs, and more gaps in between buildings to maximize green space.

A look at what the development would look like, via Powerpoint. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

It was also noted that while much of the area nearby is single-family residential, there are also other condominium developments nearby as well, such as a development built by the Socha Companies further down South Mammoth Road. The lot is also connected to city sewerage, leading the Manchester Planning and Community Development Department to initially propose changing zoning for the lot to a higher-density residential purpose. Representatives of the applicant also noted this, stating that if the draft zoning ordinance change proposal remains in place, this proposal could theoretically add several hundred more units by right.

Some of the neighbors said that they appreciated efforts by Stabile to listen to their concerns, they added that their concerns had still not been met.

While representatives of Stabile said that the comparable nearby higher-density neighborhoods would make this development in line with the area, several people in opposition said that those developments had already changed the nature of the area and this proposal would change the area further. In particular, residents on Lucas Road were frustrated with the feeling that they would be sandwiched between the Socha property and this new development. Lucas Road residents were also concerned that an emergency exit to the development heading onto their road would eventually be transformed into a third entrance and exit.

This guy was asked to leave. He did not leave. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Some residents on Country Farm Road, a street behind the property, expressed concerns with the heights of the building, and some residents on Corning Road were concerned with traffic safety, especially with additional traffic at Corning Road’s irregular intersection with Sheffield Road near South Mammoth Road, as Sheffield Road already has drawn safety concerns.

Residents also spoke at length for concerns about local wildlife that would be impacted by the new housing and that the proposed green space, forested areas and wetland buffers would not be enough to cause a significant disruption to that wildlife.

Frustration from the neighbors rose to the point where several neighbors refused to limit their commentary to the board’s three-minute limit and some others yelled insults at the board, with one resident being asked to leave.

The variance requests, which sought relief from height in stories, minimum building lot area and floor area ratio, were approved on a 4-1 vote. Greg Powers, Raymond Hebert, Craig St. Pierre and Max Latona voted in favor of the requests, while Kathryn Beleski voted in opposition.

This development will also need review from the Manchester Planning Board and Manchester Conservation Commission.