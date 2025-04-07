Public input sought on downtown Manchester sidewalk project

The city hopes to improve sidewalks downtown, like this segment of Hanover Street where old brick work has run its course, making way for craters and hazardous conditions for pedestrians. The repairs will be funded with help from a $1.8 million federal grant. Photo/Carol Robidoux

April 18-19: Public sessions are scheduled to discuss the project.

MANCHESTER, NH – Residents, business owners and downtown visitors will get a chance this month to weigh in on s sidewalk improvement project that is expected to enhance the heart of downtown.

The Downtown Sidewalk Improvement Project, focusing on the block of streets bordered by Concord, Manchester, Elm and Chestnut streets, will be funded in part by a $1.8 million federal grant.

The first area of focus, the Hanover-Manchester streets section, will be the subject of two public visioning sessions, 3-4:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 18, in the Spotlight Room, 96 Hanover St., hosted by the Manchester Economic Development Office, Department of Public Works, and Plan NH.

A public presentation of the design team’s final recommendations will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 19, in the Spotlight Room.

The Friday sessions will include small and large group discussions with city staff, through which the public is encouraged to share ideas and feedback.

The downtown block that includes Hanover Street, the first part of the project area that will be focused on, “is an economic and historic anchor within the city,” Jodie Nazaka, director of MEDO, said.

“These streets serve as critical connectors, linking residents, businesses, and visitors to essential commercial, recreational, and cultural destinations,” Nazaka told Ink Link. The project as a whole aims to enhance multimodal connectivity, accessibility, and safety, while creating opportunities for social connection and an enhanced street environment, she said.

The red rectangle indicates the overall area of the Downtown Sidewalk Improvement Project; the blue rectangle indicates the area of the project that will be discussed at public meetings later this month. Image/Google Maps, Ink Link graphic

Nazaka said the community design charrette provides a platform for meaningful public input and collaboration. Public outreach is also one of the requirements of the $1.8 million federal grant that’s supporting the project.

“Unfortunately, 1.8 million is not nearly enough funding to cover the whole of downtown, so this block face is the first priority area,” Nazaka said.

The $1.8 million in federal funding is explicitly designated to enhance pedestrian infrastructure – in other words, sidewalks – downtown. The city must also begin construction by September 2027.

Nazaka added, “The project supports Manchester’s growing reputation as a dynamic urban hub by fostering a more vibrant and welcoming downtown and strengthening the arts and cultural presence.”