Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist to address Saint Anselm commencement

Carlos Lozada. Photo/Wikipedia

MANCHESTER – President Joseph A. Favazza, Ph.D., announced that Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Carlos Lozada will be the commencement speaker during Saint Anselm College’s 132nd commencement exercises to be held on the College quad in front of Alumni Hall on Saturday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

Lozada joined The New York Times as an opinion columnist in 2022 after a 17-year career as senior editor and book critic at The Washington Post. He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism in 2019 and was a finalist for the prize in 2018. Lozada was born in Lima, Peru, and migrated to California with his family as a child. Lozada joined the University of Notre Dame faculty in 2009 as an adjunct professor for the Washington Program, and taught a seminar on American political journalism.

In addition, three distinguished individuals – Dan Forbes, ’81; Jim Masiello; and Monique V. Petrofsky, ’83 – will receive honorary degrees.

Dan Forbes, ’81, MSW

For more than three decades, Dan Forbes was a cornerstone of the Saint Anselm community, dedicating his life to fostering service, empowering students, and transforming lives both on and off the Hilltop. As the founding director of the Meelia Center for Community Engagement, Forbes has inspired countless Anselmians to embrace the values of compassion, service, and leadership, leaving an indelible mark on the college, the Manchester community, and beyond.

Jim Masiello (Posthumous)

The late Jim Masiello was a visionary entrepreneur and community leader with a remarkable track record of founding and leading multiple successful businesses across various industries, including insurance, real estate, commercial leasing, and financial services. Jim was also a dedicated public servant, serving four years on the Keene, N.H. planning board and city council and then two terms as the youngest mayor of Keene from 1972 to 1975. He also served as New Hampshire’s Chairman of the Department of Education. Jim’s son, Chris Masiello, will receive the HD for his father.

Monique V. Petrofsky, ’83, BSN, MPH

A 1983 graduate of Saint Anselm College, Monique has dedicated her career to improving public health in some of the most challenging environments worldwide. A nurse epidemiologist and Captain in the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS), Petrofsky’s work exemplifies the values of compassion, service, and a commitment to the common good.

“We are so pleased to be able to honor these four worthy individuals, each of whom have lived lives of personal and professional integrity, and whose achievements in service to others embody the Catholic and Benedictine mission and values of Saint Anselm College,” said Dr. Joseph A. Favazza, Ph.D.

On Saturday, May 17 at 10 a.m., the class of 2025 will be conferred their diplomas during the ceremony, while graduates of the criminal justice and special education master’s degrees will receive hoods prior to commencement. Family and friends are welcome to attend the 2025 Commencement Exercises, which also will be livestreamed. For more information, go to anselm.edu/commencement.