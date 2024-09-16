QC Bike’s Tour of Manchester is Sunday, Sept. 22!

The 8 mile loop is family friendly.

MANCHESTER, NH – Get ready to pedal your way through the scenic streets of Manchester as the Queen City Bicycle Collective (QC Bike) presents the much-anticipated Tour of Manchester 2024. This exhilarating 30-mile (with 25-mile and 8-mile options) offers bike riders an unforgettable journey around our Queen City.

QC Bike’s Tour of Manchester 2024 is a celebration of the mobility of our community and the spirit of adventure. With three route options, riders can choose the route that best suits their experience level and preference. The event, on Sunday, September 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., offers participants a chance to explore the vibrant neighborhoods, iconic landmarks, and picturesque trails that define the city of Manchester. The ride starts and ends (with lunch!) at Eversource Energy Park, 780 North Commercial Street, Manchester, NH.

Weston Tower.

Event Highlights:

Diverse Route Options: Whether you’re an experienced cyclist or a casual rider, the Tour of Manchester offers choices: a 30 mile ride, starting at 8 a.m., a 25 mile ride, cutting off the last loop, and a family-friendly 8 mile ride, starting at 10 a.m.

Family-Friendly Atmosphere: The event encourages families to participate and create lasting memories. Children aged 6-13 can join for just $20, and those under 6 ride for free, ensuring an inclusive experience for all.

Rest Stops and Support: The tour ensures a comfortable ride for all participants with six rest stops: Weston Tower, Massabesic Lake, the Aviation Museum, Crystal Lake, Brown and Mitchell, and Rock Rimmon. The route uses the rail trails for much of the ride including the newest segment on the South Manchester Trail. Ride Marshals and signage provide route visibility and bike support will be available.

Commemorative T-Shirt: Every participant will receive a commemorative Tour of Manchester 2024 T-shirt, serving as a keepsake to remember this incredible ride.

Delicious Lunch: At the conclusion of the ride, participants will be treated to an enjoyable and satisfying lunch.

Beneficial Cause: the event’s net proceeds will directly benefit the Queen City Bicycle Collective, supporting their many programs that serve the Greater Manchester area.

Sponsors of the 2024 Tour of Manchester include:

Anagnost Properties

Apparel Impact

Aries Engineering,

armi (Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute)

Brady Sullivan Properties

CCA Global Partners

Central NH Bicycling Coalition

Collins Tree Service

Cross Insurance

Hometown Coffee Roasters

Hoyle, Tanner & Associates

Keach-Nordstrom Associates

AJ Leblanc Heating

Live Free Refillery

Masi Plumbing & Heating

NeighborWorks Southern NH

Puritan Restaurant

Radius Recycling

ReVision Energy

S.W.Cole Engineering

TFMoran

Trek Bicycle Hooksett

United Healthcare

WSP USA

Yankee Publishing.



Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exceptional cycling experience that brings families and the community together. Learn more and register to ride at www.qcbike.org/tour

Want to get involved, but don’t want to ride? Volunteering is a great way to participate in the Tour and support QC Bike! Contact Abby Easterly abby@qcbike.org or sign up at www.signupgenius.com/

About QC Bike:

QC Bike is a Manchester nonprofit dedicated to getting and keeping the Manchester community on bikes, safely and affordably. We provide hands-on, educational repair services; support a yearly Earn a Bike program at two local elementary schools; and advocate to build an inclusive cycling community in the Queen City.