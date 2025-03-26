Queen City Rotary Club announces youth grant application window

Manchester, NH – The Queen City Rotary Club Foundation is pleased to announce the opening of its 2025 Grant Program which provides about $50,000 in charitable support to dozens of nonprofits in and around Manchester in addition to hundreds of hours of volunteer service.

This year, there will be impact grants for underprivileged youth initiatives and a youth service grant for organizations with a youth-focused mission. Five of the impact grants will be awarded, with amounts ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. The youth service grant will be worth $1,000.

“We are excited to offer two distinct grant opportunities for organizations committed to making a difference in the community,” said Natalie Jutras, President of the Queen City Rotary Club.

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 11th and grants are distributed at special events hosted by the Club in May.

To apply for a grant or learn more, please visit: www.queencityrotary.org.

Comprised of more than 50 community and small business leaders, the Queen City Rotary Club seeks to improve the lives of area youth and others through community service, charitable donations, and volunteerism.

The Club meets each Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester and welcomes guests.