R-Phils Edge Cats in Rain-Shortened Game, 7-4

READING, PA — Despite a three-run homer from Charles McAdoo and a trio of doubles from Ryan McCarty, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-34) fell shy in a rain-shortened decision against the Reading Fightin Phils (23-37) on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium, 7-4. Having dealt with rain for most of the game, New Hampshire and Reading entered a delay in the top of the seventh when the tarp went on, and it wouldn’t be removed; the game was finalized after a brief delay.

New Hampshire starter Ryan Watson turned in five gritty innings and allowed three hits and struck out two. Reliever Alex Amalfi (L, 3-3) entered a 4-4 tie and took the loss after a three-run sixth inning by Reading, highlighted by RBI singles from Leandro Pineda and Luis Verdugo.

Reading’s Charles King (W, 2-3) picked up the win after six innings of work. Jack Dallas recorded two outs in the seventh before the game was called, due to heavy rain.

Designated hitter Eddinson Paulino started the game with a sharp single, and right fielder Jace Bohrofen reached via catcher’s interference. After a wild pitch moved both runners up, McAdoo took an outside pitch the opposite way and launched a three-run shot for an early 3-0 lead.

Reading chipped away with a two-run homer by center fielder Cade Fergus in the second and a two-run double by Alex Binelas in the third. McCarty later opened the fourth with his second double of the contest and came around to score on Cade Doughty’s RBI double off the left field wall to tie the game at 4-4. McCarty doubled for the third time in the sixth inning.

The Fisher Cats wrap up the road series on Sunday with a 5:15 PM EDT scheduled first pitch at FirstEnergy Stadium. New Hampshire’s Devereaux Harrison (4-5, 4.85 ERA) returns to the mound after a solid five-inning outing in Tuesday’s opener. He’ll be matched up again with Reading’s Mitch Neunborn (2-0, 2.97 ERA), who tossed four scoreless frames in that contest.

