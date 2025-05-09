Rain defeats Fisher Cats and Yard Goats for second straight day

Photo/Nate Mapplethorpe

MANCHESTER, NH – Friday night’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-17) and Hartford Yard Goats (17-11) at Delta Dental Stadium has been postponed. The game will be made up during the Hartford road trip when the Fisher Cats visit Dunkin’ Park from May 27 through June 1.

Thursday’s postponement will be made up in doubleheader fashion on Saturday, May 10 at Delta Dental Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM EDT.

Any ticket to Friday’s game can be exchanged for any 2025 regular season home game, based on availability. Tickets for Saturday’s game between the Fisher Cats and Yard Goats at Delta Dental Stadium are good for entry to both games.