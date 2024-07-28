Reading’s Seventh Inning Spoils Estrada’s Strong Start

MANCHESTER, NH — One big inning downed the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-18, 36-56) in their battle against the Reading Fightin Phils (11-14, 42-52) at Delta Dental Stadium Saturday, 7-0. Fisher Cats right-hander Lazaro Estrada (L, 0-3) tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings before the Fightin Phils plated seven runs in the top of the seventh.

Estrada allowed one hit in the first, then proceeded to retire 19 straight Reading batters. The righty struck

out three in that span. Reading starter Robinson Pina (W, 11-4) was just as good, as he tossed seven shutout innings and struck out nine. Pina allowed two hits, one to Josh Kasevich and one to Gabby Martinez.

After two quick outs in the top of the seventh, Fightin Phils first baseman Carson Taylor walked. Estrada put the next batter, Otto Kemp, in an 0-2 hole, but Kemp stroked a fastball over the right field fence to move Reading in front, 2-0. Estrada then walked Leandro Pineda; the walk ended the outing for the Fisher Cats starter. The Fightin Phils scored four more runs, three of which were earned, against Hunter Gregory. Back-to-back singles, a hit batter and a double with an error attached made it 7-0, Reading.

Andrew Bechtold and Juan Nuñez tossed scoreless frames to keep the Fightin Phils off the board in the eighth and ninth.

The series wraps up between Reading and New Hampshire on Sunday, July 28. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM EDT. Fisher Cats right-hander C.J. Van Eyk (2-7, 6.69 ERA) faces Fightin Phils RHP Eiberson Castellano (1-0, 3.00 ERA).