Recommendation on French dual-immersion timeline expected in December

The dual-immersion program will be paid for by French Consulate grants

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A decision on whether Webster Elementary School will hold the Manchester School District’s second dual-language immersion program has been delayed until December following a decision by the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) on Monday night.

If eventually accepted, the program would take place at Webster Elementary School and focus on French/English dual-immersion learning, funded by grants from the French Consulate in Boston. This school year marked the beginning of a Spanish/English program at Bakersville Elementary School.

Ward 1 BOSC Member Julie Turner brought the item off the board’s consent agenda to obtain additional feedback from the full BOSC after it was discussed at the BOSC’s Teaching and Learning Committee last week.

At-Large BOSC Peter Argeropoulos was the only vote against the concept in committee, but felt it was appropriate to explore French as long as the main focus should be solidifying best practices at Bakersville before expanding the program.

Ward 2 BOSC Member Dr. Sean Parr was also in favor exploring the concept, and felt that it be appropriate to remove a mandatory Fall 2025 starting point recommended by Assistant Superintendent Nicole Doherty. Parr also felt that it may be worth placing the French/English program on the west side given that area’s Franco-Canadian heritage, but Ward 9 BOSC Member Robert Baines noted that French speakers are located across the city, particularly with French-speaking African migrants.

Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Chmiel said she would tell the board if she thought the French/English program was not yet ready and she advised the would have that recommendation by December.