Recommendations honoring fallen officer head to Aldermen

William Moher. Photo/City of Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. – At Tuesday’s Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) Committee on Lands and Buildings, recommendations on ways to honor the memory of Manchester Police Department Inspector William Moher are expected to be submitted.

On July 2, 1921, Moher initiated a foot pursue of Oscar Richard, a suspect in a pawn shop jewelry burglary and escapee from Hillsborough County Jail. Moher spotted Richard on Willow Street and both men were shot. Moher died the next day from a bullet wound in the abdomen and Richard also died, receiving five bullet wounds during the exchange. At the time of his death, Moher was 57 years old and a 22-year veteran of the Manchester Police Department.

The request to honor Moher came from a collection of his descendants, asking for a bronze plaque or some other permanent tribute for his sacrifice to the City of Manchester.

Moher received tribute on the 100th anniversary of his death at his gravesite in Bedford.

Specifics on any recommendations have not been released as of Sept. 1, although they are expected to be given from the Manchester Department of Public Works, Department of Planning and Community Development and Police Department.