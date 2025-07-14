Registration opens for October’s 18th Annual New England Regional Genealogical Conference

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Registration is open for the 18th New England Regional Genealogical Conference (NERGC), “New Englanders – Here, There, and Everywhere,” which will be held Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Manchester.

Presented by the New England Regional Genealogical Consortium, the biennial conference is designed for researchers at all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. The four-day program includes more than 70 educational sessions, workshops, expert consultations and networking opportunities.

NERGC 2025 will feature presentations on a wide range of topics, including DNA, immigration, military and land records, social history, artificial intelligence in genealogy, and ethnic research, with sessions focused on Irish, French-Canadian, African American and Jewish ancestry.

Three nationally recognized speakers will headline the conference:

Annette Burke Lyttle, CG, specializing in Quaker research and ancestral migrations;

Diahan Southard, a pioneer in genetic genealogy education; and

Cari Taplin, CG, who focuses on Midwestern and Great Lakes research.

In addition to the main conference, a full day of pre-conference activities will be held Wednesday, Oct. 29. These include two bus tours to genealogical research centers and historical institutions in Manchester and Concord, and four themed research tracks led by expert instructors. Pre-conference programming also includes five hands-on workshops on topics such as genealogical methodology and writing, photo identification, and mapping family history using Google’s My Maps. Participants may register for these activities without registering for the full conference.

Early registration is encouraged, particularly for those requesting accessibility accommodations or planning to reserve rooms at the conference hotel.

For full conference details, pricing, and registration, visit www.nergc.org.