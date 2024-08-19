Remembering Dustin: Annual memorial scholarship fundraiser nets $3,500 for Central students

Performers put on a great show and helped raise $3,500 for scholarships for graduating seniors.

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 3, 2024 the 7th annual”Remembering Dustin” fundraiser, was held. The organization raised over $3,500, for future scholarships to graduating seniors from Manchester High School Central’s drama and chorus programs.

Dustin Blake

Dustin Blake was a member of both those programs at the time of his death in 2017. Family and friends started a nonprofit The Dustin Blake Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation, in 2018. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded over $7,200 to 20 students, and this annual event is where the most of our funding is raised.

Next years fundraiser is already in the planning stages for August 2, 2025.

Donations are always accepted through our website.