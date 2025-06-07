Rescuers aid woman after jump from Biron Bridge

Manchester Fire Rescue executing a technical rescue after a woman jumped from the Biron bridge. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – At approximately 8:33 a.m. on June 7 Fire Rescue & EMS responded to the Nazaire Biron Street Bridge after a woman was seen jumping from the bridge.

Rescuers arrived to find an adult female along the west riverbank, conscious but in need of medical attention. The woman jumped from the South side of the bridge approximately 70-80 feet to the river below. Due to the steep terrain and difficult access to the patient, fire rescue teams implemented a technical rope system to safely extricate her from the riverbank up to the roadway which was approximately 150 feet of steep terrain.

Fire department crews worked to provide medical care during the operation and transferred the woman to paramedics of AMR, once extricated. She was transported to the Elliot Hospital for further medical treatment and evaluation.

The Squad (Community Resource Unit) was requested to the incident so the accompanying Manchester Mental Health Specialist would be on scene to provide patient support during the incident, as needed.

The Manchester Fire Department reminds the public that support is available for those experiencing emotional or mental health crises. If you or someone you know is in need, call or text NH Rapid Response (833) 710-6477 or visit NH988.com.