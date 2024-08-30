Ribbon cut on new West Side substance recovery congregate living facility

70 Kelley St. on Aug. 30, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Kelley Street was the site of a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon as members of New Hampshire’s substance abuse recovery community gathered to re-christen a new licensed residential drug and alcohol treatment program facility.

One of six congregate living facilities operated by Live Free Recovery Services, this facility at 70 Kelley St. has 4,576 sq. ft of living area and 7,832 sq. ft of total area according to city property cards. It received a variance from the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment in 2015 and was the first of Live Free’s facilities. Now, it is being transitioned into low-intensity residential treatment services for 20 women that will stay in the facility for an average range of 30 to 90 days.

Live Free Recovery Services CEO Ryan Gagne says that facilities run by his company are licensed with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and strive to engage positively with the community.

“We’re right across the street from a charter school, and we’ve never heard any issues from them or any of our other neighbors. We take our policies very seriously for the safety of our neighborhoods and the clients who are here with us,” said Gagne. “Our clients are expected to abide by those policies and neighbors can expect to feel secure in the fact that our clients will abide by those policies because their relationship is very important to us.”

Jay Ruais (left) and Ryan Gagne get some help with the ribbon cutting. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Andria Laroche, principal and founder of WorkPath Staffing, says that Live Free Recovery Services has been a key partner for her agency since 2020 and was enthusiastic about this building’s ability to help women suffering from substance abuse re-enter the workforce.

“It’s really a prime-time location for people to be able to transport themselves around the city,” she said. “They’re able to get jobs easier and they’re able to attend meetings. It’s really a centralized location for its residents.”

The facility’s ribbon cutting was preceded by a speech from Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais, who told the audience assembled along Kelley Street that he has now been sober for 14 years and understands what it is like to be in recovery from alcohol abuse.

He said that for those early in recovery, their minds are going a million miles an hour, but facilities such as this one that can offer various supports in one place while also providing a roof over their heads can be all the difference to restart one’s life.

“To see the support here today from folks all across the state for those of us here in Manchester, it’s really incredible,” said Ruais. “I can assure it doesn’t always happen in politics, but the fact that you’re all here to lift everyone up, it’s really incredible. I’m sure we’re going to feel the love in this house for years to come.”