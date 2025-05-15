Ribbon cut on Redberry Farm supportive housing complex in Epping

From left, Executive Councilor Janet Stevens, Governor Kelly Ayotte and Deborah DeScenza, Founder Farmsteads of New England, cutting the ribbon at Grand Opening of Redberry Farm. Courtesy Photo

EPPING, NH – Gov. Kelly Ayotte and Executive Councilor Janet Stevens attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Grand Opening of Farmsteads of New England’s new supportive housing for people with Developmental Disorders and Acquired Brain Disorders at Redberry Farm, located at 38 Plumer Road in Epping.

Farmsteads of New England (FNE) is a single-member non-profit organization operating under the auspices of One Sky and successfully operates a similar facility in Hillsborough.

Red Berry Farm is designed to address the critical housing needs of individuals with varying abilities by combining a safe and inclusive residential setting, as well as, day program services to foster independence and growth. The new residences will help fill a critical need for supportive housing for people with Developmental Disorders and Acquired Brain Disorders as the State currently must send people out-of-state to supportive homes as far away as Florida, at a tremendous financial cost to the State and personal cost to family members separated from their loved ones.

“This is a wonderful and important housing opportunity for individuals with disabilities where they can live independently with direction and assistance in a community setting with social connection,” said Ayotte. “Commissioner Stevens and I have advocated for more housing like Red Berry Farm and, hopefully more of this will happen.”

Redberry Farm will include eight buildings on a cul-de-sac, creating a secure and connected community and will accommodate up to 32 residents. Residents will receive daily support from FNE’s staff focusing developing the skills necessary to live independent and meaningful lives. Each ADA-compliant building is designed with four, one-bedroom apartments. This design provides maximum privacy fostering independence while allowing for support and companionship.

Additionally, Redberry Farm offers day services that includes vocational activities and recreational activities to include such as caring for animals, gardening, crafts, wood-working, cooking, music, art, outdoor sports like hiking and skiing and volunteering. The schedule of activities is based upon every individual’s interest and ability.

From left, Matthew Cordaro, Board Chair Farmsteads of New England, Gov. Kelly Ayotte, future Red Berry Farm resident Michael Clayburgh. Courtesy Photo

“I am glad to be moving to farmstead because there I will be around more people and I will experience a stronger sense of community,” said future resident Andrew Maxwell. “I am also happy that I will have the support of staff members to help me with things I need. I am looking forward to experiencing fun activities and making new friendships.”

FNE will be opening two of the residential buildings serving eight residents immediately and will start construction on three more buildings in the next few months. FNE also will open 10 additional apartments in 2025, adding six new residences at its existing Hillsborough location and four additional supportive residences at a new location in Kensington.

“My district is the epicenter of New Hampshire’s housing crisis, which hits our differently-abled residents hardest, leaving them especially vulnerable and disproportionately affected,” said Executive Councilor Janet Stevens. “I fought on multiple occasions to secure critical funding for the 32-unit Redberry Farm project, and I remain committed to advocating for additional housing opportunities for all differently abled Granite Staters.”

To find out more about supportive housing or to donate in support FNE’s mission to empower adults with developmental disabilities visit farmsteads-ne.org or call 603.734.5383.