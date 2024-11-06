Ribbon is cut at 75 Canal St. featuring 250 apartments plus retail space

After much anticipation, the ribbon is officially cut at 75 Canal Street, a high-profile apartment complex just off Elm Street, across from Market Basket. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – The ribbon was cut Nov. 6 at 75 Canal Street, a new “Class-A apartment community” by Jones Street, constructed in the heart of downtown Manchester, replacing a mostly-abandoned brick industrial building and warehouse.

The 250-unit complex features a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments as well as approximately 2,000 square feet of retail space along Canal Street, which sits just off Elm Street, across from the Market Basket and due east of the railroad tracks.

Courtyard. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

The project broke ground in November of 2022. Since then many construction spectators have stopped by to snap photos of the work in progress, as the development took shape.

The Wednesday ribbon-cutting was followed by tours of the interior and amenities of the place. Dignitaries in attendance included Mayor Jay Ruais, Greater Manchester Chamber CEO Heather McGrail, and the city’s Department of Economic Development staff Jodie Nazaka and Erik Lesniak, among others.

Apartments range in price from $1,820 for a studio to $3,479 for a three bed/2 bath apartment.

