Ribbon is cut on 1230 Elm Street: Introducing 100 units featuring contemporary comfort

1230 Elm Street grand opening on Sept. 17.

MANCHESTER, NH – Brady Sullivan Properties celebrated its 44th residential development this summer with the grand opening of 1230 Elm Street on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

Originally built in 1973, 1230 Elm Street was used to house companies such as Metropolitan Life Insurance and New England Telephone and Telegraph. The building continued to be used as commercial space up until last year and has been completely transformed in record time. Construction began in April 2023 and was completed in early August 2024, with leasing starting shortly after.

Now offering 100 luxury apartments, residents can choose from 1 to 3 bedroom units within the six-story, 115,028 square-foot building. The animal-friendly property features a variety of amenities, including a community room, a fully equipped fitness center, professional leasing and maintenance staff, keyless entry, and off-street parking.

Arthur Sullivan talks about the company’s newest residential complex on Elm Street in Manchester.

During the grand opening, Arthur Sullivan, of Brady Sullivan Properties, highlighted the year-long construction effort and its impact on the local economy.

“Through the completion of this property renovation, we employed more than 235 carpenters, framers, drywallers, plumbers, electricians, roofers, sprinkler installers, floorers, glass installers, countertop installers, concrete pourers, and many other suppliers and vendors,” said Sullivan. “In fact, we averaged more than 40 workers onsite daily.”

Manchester’s Mayor Jay Ruais, who also attended the event, echoed Sullivan’s comments on the economic benefits to the city. “It feels like only yesterday that I was racing through the building with Arthur, seeing the gutted space. To witness this massive transformation in just a few months is truly a testament to the hard work of everyone involved,” Mayor Ruais told the crowd of vendors and Brady Sullivan Properties employees.

The mayor added, “Developments like this are transformative for our city. The new residents will be supporting local restaurants, attending shows at the Palace Theatre, and helping drive the continued growth of downtown Manchester. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have these opportunities in our city.”

For more information visit www.1230elmstreet.com.