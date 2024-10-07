NH Sen. Ricciardi receives water advocate award

NH Sen. Denise Ricciardi of Bedford.

BEDFORD, NH – State Sen. Denise Ricciardi, a Bedford Republican who represents District 9, recently received the 2024 Water Advocate Award from the Granite State Rural Water Association.

The award, which was presented at the association’s annual trade show, was given to Ricciardi for her legislative support and advocacy for clean water and water infrastructure. GSRWA, based in Walpole, has field staff across the state and is a state affiliate of the National Rural Water Association, which was formed in 1976 and is headquartered in Duncan, Okla.

The association provides training and technical assistance for water and wastewater systems throughout the state to solve operational, regulatory, administrative and financial challenges faced by rural water systems.

According to the GSRWA, Ricciardi was recognized for her efforts in ensuring permanent annual funding of at least $15 million in New Hampshire’s budget for water infrastructure. Ricciardi was also a sponsor of legislation to restrict use of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” in consumer products and legislation to hold PFAS polluters responsible for cleanup.. She also sponsored legislation that added $2 million for local grants to cleanup PFAS contamination, $15 million in New Hampshire’s budget for water infrastructure and an additional $2 million for local grants to cleanup PFAS contamination.

“In my time as a state senator, I have fought for every Granite Stater’s right to have access to clean drinking water. My unwavering commitment to improving New Hampshire’s water quality is why, this year, I championed legislation to fortify our drinking water against harmful chemicals like PFAS. I am proud of the work we have accomplished to ensure we have clean water, and to repair, expand and maintain our municipal water infrastructure,” Ricciardi stated. “In addition, I worked diligently and collaboratively on an initiative to establish a state funding partnership program that not only reduces the cost to our local towns and taxpayers, but will also help advance housing and economic development that is desperately needed. I have been consistent in my approach to keeping New Hampshire’s water table clean and supporting policies that improve water access across the state. We must do everything we can to protect our most vital resource, and I am grateful that the GSRWA recognizes my work for the people of New Hampshire.”

