Road work ahead: Daytime paving on I-93 north and south in Hooksett starting April 7  

HOOKSETT, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will begin a pavement resurfacing project on I-93, in the northbound and southbound travel lanes between Mile Marker 27.5 to 26.2 in Hooksett, on Monday April 7, 2025.

Weather permitting, construction operations will require a daily lane closure for the removal of existing rumble strips. This work is expected to be completed over a one-week period and will take place from approximately 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Message boards, uniformed officers, traffic control devices, and smart work zone devices will be used to notify the travelling public. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all message boards and posted signs.

Pike Industries from Belmont, NH is the general contractor for this $7.1 M Turnpike pavement preservation project which is expected to finish in September 2025.