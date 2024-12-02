Rock The Halls: 5 local albums that’ll make ideal stocking stuffers for the music-lovers in your life

Give the gift of music!

It’s no secret that it’s always better to shop local and than to spend your money at a corporate chain. Supporting small businesses benefits the economy where you live in more ways than one due to the money going directly to the owner. This also can be said for supporting the musicians and artists who reside in either the city, town or state you call home. Purchasing a record from them is much better than a Spotify stream because along with getting the money directly from you, it’s also a gratifying way to let someone know that you value their creative output. With this in mind, here are five albums that were made and released in New Hampshire this year that make a perfect gift for your music-loving friend or loved one.

The Nightblinders – S/T

Miketon and the Nightblinders

Back on January 27, this Manchester-based band led by vocalist and guitarist Miketon Graton kicked off 2024 by releasing a fantastic self-titled album. There’s a stellar rock’n’roll essence that has folk elements being conveyed by Cameron Mason Smith Rapoport’s skills on fiddle with bassist Rich Caron, electric guitarist Nick Williams and percussionist Lee Sevigny rounding out the instrumentation. A few of my favorite tunes off of the full-length release include “The Wild,” “Bad Crowd,” and “Broken Records.”

The Nightblinders | The Nightblinders

Happy Just To See You – Ways to Cope

Happy Just to See You

There’s always random discoveries of new music when it comes to my line of work. I’ll just go searching for something fresh to dive my senses into, and I’ll find a kick-ass album, which is pretty much how I got a hold of stellar indie rock act Happy Just to See You, who calls Manchester home. They’re another band that features strings with Zack Glennon on viola, violin and cello while Evan Benoit sings and strums guitar, Evan Yarno is on the bass and keys and Matt Bacon is on the drums. Songs like “Car Door,” “Jelly Spine (Pop Song),” and “Punchline” off of this record, which came out on February 16, echo a blend of ‘80s jangly alt-rock with modern emo, but the latter quality is more heartfelt than whiny.

Ways to Cope | Happy Just to See You

Hell Beach – Beachworld

Hellbeach

Manchester has a great punk rock scene, and the best record that came out while abiding by that emphatic style is this one from Hell Beach that came out on August 9. Bassist and vocalist Jordan Hill’s unique high-pitch singing makes the music within this release stand out, and the same can be said for the slightly synthy sheen that adorns the structure and arrangements. I personally love “Poison Mind,” “Meltdown,” and “Another Bogey Breakfast” off of the album, but folks should give this ripper a listen from start to finish.

BEACHWORLD | Hell Beach

Soggy Po’ Boys – Leave The Light On

Soggy Po’ Boys

People who have seen these guys on Tuesday nights at The Press Room in Portsmouth know what the Soggy Po’ Boys are all about. For the people who don’t, they should check out their latest album, “Leave The Light On,” that came out on October 4. Songs like “Weary Blues,” “Waiting on the Bomb to Drop,” “King Porter Stomp,” and “Wolverine Blues” showcase a New Orleans-influenced blend of jazz, funk and blues that’s bound to get whoever is listening in a dancing mood.

Leave the Light On | Soggy Po Boys

Harsh – Harsh EP

Harsh

With the inclusion of vocalists Adrienne Mack-Davis and Sig Shalome into the lineup in 2023, this dynamic jazz-funk act from Portsmouth formerly known as Harsh Armadillo forged a new artistic avenue that took their sound to a new level along with shortening their name. This EP that was unveiled back on November 15 exemplifies this and I personally enjoy how the different vocal ranges from both Mack-Davis and Shalome create alternating sonic vibes. Take your pick from “Cattywampus,” “Vision,” “Flowin’,” and “Poet For You” – they’re all excellent.

Harsh | Harsh Armadillo