Rogers Deals Quality Start as Cats Drop Third Straight

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (29-36) fell to the Somerset Patriots (32-34) at Delta Dental Stadium on Thursday night, 5-1. The Fisher Cats struck out fifteen times and were held to three hits as Somerset took its eighth win at Delta Dental Stadium this season.

Box Score

New Hampshire starter Grant Rogers (L, 1-3) fired his third quality start for the Fisher Cats with seven punchouts but suffered the loss. Rogers allowed one earned run on four hits across six innings pitched. Somerset plated two unearned runs in the top of the third inning after second baseman Roc Riggio reached on a dropped third strike and center fielder Spencer Jones walked. Riggio and Jones scored on a New Hampshire throwing error to put Somerset in front, 2-0.

Somerset’s starter Carlos Lagrange (W, 2-1) fanned a career high 12 batters, including seven in a row, to take the win on Thursday night. The righty finished after 5-1/3 innings of work with one earned run on three hits and two walks.

Patriots relievers Baron Stuart, Indigo Diaz and Luis Pacheco held New Hampshire hitless in the final 3-2/3 innings with three punchouts to finalize Somerset’s fourth straight win.

The Patriots plated their third run in the top of the fifth inning when shortstop George Lombard Jr. knocked a solo shot in the top of the fifth frame to make it 3-0.

New Hampshire’s lone run came across in the sixth inning after designated hitter Charles McAdoo worked a one-out walk. A passed ball and a balk moved McAdoo to third, and third baseman Ryan McCarty promptly singled to plate McAdoo and the Cats trailed, 3-1. While McAdoo’s 12-game hit streak came to a close, he extended his on-base streak to 16 games and has reached safely in every game this month.

New Hampshire relievers Johnathan Lavallee and Michael Dominguez followed Rogers for the final three frames. Lavallee worked around a double in the scoreless seventh before allowing two earned runs on Somerset catcher Rafael Flores’ homer in the top of the eighth. The righty finished with two earned on three hits in 1-1/3 innings. Dominguez surrendered one hit and struck out one in 1-2/3 innings of work. It was Dominguez’s seventh scoreless outing of the season to maintain a 2.40 earned run average.

The Fisher Cats failed to put a runner on base in the last two frames as two of their three hits came in the first two innings of the game. Second baseman Eddinson Paulino and shortstop Cade Doughty joined McCarty with one single each in Thursday night’s 5-1 loss.