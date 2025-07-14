Rogers’ Sixth Quality Start Highlights Sunday Loss

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-11, 36-51) dropped the series finale to the Somerset Patriots (12-6, 46-40) at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon, 5-1. Despite Grant Rogers’ sixth quality start for the Fisher Cats, New Hampshire was held to two hits and dropped its fifth game against the Patriots this week.

Making his second start of the week,Rogers(L, 2-6) fired his sixth quality start for the Fisher Cats this season, allowing one earned run on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Reliever Justin Kelly followed by pitching into the bottom of the eighth inning, with two earned runs on four hits in one inning. Nate Garkow took care of the eighth inning with one strikeout for his 10th scoreless outing for the Fisher Cats this season. Through 11 relief outings, Garkow has surrendered one run on two hits over 15-2/3 innings pitched.

Today’s top takeaways:

RHP Grant Rogers punches out four,fires sixth quality start for the Fisher Cats

punches out four,fires sixth quality start for the Fisher Cats 3B Charles McAdoo knocks 10th homer of the year, fifth of July

knocks 10th homer of the year, fifth of July Fisher Cats go hitless in final five innings, drop 16th to Patriots in 2025

Yankees rehabber Luis Gil tossed 3-2/3 innings and was pulled after reaching the 50-pitch mark in the top of the fourth inning. Gil surrendered one run with one walk and five punchouts. Reliever Luis Pacheco took care of the last two outs in the top of the fourth inning before Carlos Lagrange entered in the top of the fifth. Lagrange (W, 4-2) turned in five no-hit innings with seven strikeouts to complete Somerset’s 5-1 win.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, third baseman Charles McAdoo belted a solo homer to open the frame off the rehabbing Gil and tied the score, 1-1. McAdoo’s five homers in July is tied for the Double-A lead, and he is now tied with Jace Bohrofen for the most homers by a New Hampshire hitter this year.

Somerset took an early lead when left fielder Brendan Jones homered on the second pitch of the game to make it 1-0. Tied 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning, Somerset center fielder Jace Avina poked his first career Double-A hit and advanced to second on a passed ball. After a single from designated hitter Omar Martinez, first baseman Tyler Hardman dribbled a grounder to shortstop that scored Avina as the go-ahead run and it was 2-1 Somerset through six innings.

The Patriots piled on three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on run-scoring hits from Hardman and right fielder Cam Eden that finalized the scoring at 5-1.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester on Friday, July 18 and welcome the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for three games after the break for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.