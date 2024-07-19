Rollover single-vehicle crash on I-93 shuts down southbound lanes, driver suffers minor injuries

A woman suffered only minor injuries in a rollover crash Friday. Photo/NHSP

MANCHESTER, NH – One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Interstate 293.

At 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2024, State Troopers from the Troop B barracks in Bedford, along with members of the Manchester Fire Department and EMS providers, responded to a rollover crash on I-293 southbound on the Brown Avenue overpass in Manchester.

Upon arrival, Troopers found the driver of a silver 2004 Ford Explorer trapped inside the vehicle. The driver, identified as Alexandria Ellis, 53, of Manchester, was freed from the vehicle by firefighters and was transported to Elliot Hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

All southbound lanes were closed for approximately 20 minutes while members of Manchester Fire worked to extricate the driver. The right lane was shut down for approximately two hours while the Department of Transportation repaired fencing on the overpass.

The preliminary investigation indicates the crash may have been the result of a mechanical issue, but anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Sanches at Luan.G.Sanches@dos.nh.gov.