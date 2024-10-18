Rory Blinn Named New Administrator of St. Teresa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Manchester

Rory Blinn. Courtesy photo

Manchester, N.H. – St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has appointed Rory Blinn as its new administrator. With more than a decade of leadership experience in the skilled nursing industry, Blinn will manage the daily operations, personnel, and resident care experience for the 51-bed facility located in Manchester.

Before joining St. Teresa, Blinn was the administrator for Berkeley Retirement Home, a 44-bed nursing center in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Prior to that, he held administrator roles at three Genesis Healthcare facilities in Massachusetts, where he was instrumental in improving operational efficiencies and standards of care.

“I am honored to join the incredible team at St. Teresa,” said Blinn. “Having worked in a variety of settings, I deeply value the power and impact of a strong nonprofit mission and culture on residents, family members and staff. St. Teresa is a perfect example, offering unmatched compassion, person-centered care, and service.”

Blinn received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Johnson and Wales University.

Since 1948, St. Teresa Rehab and Nursing Center has been a staple in the healthcare industry across Southern New Hampshire, providing short-term skilled nursing rehabilitation services, long-term care, and independent living (Bishop Primeau Apartments) for thousands of seniors. St. Teresa is a standing two-time recipient of the Pinnacle Quality Customer Experience Award, recognized nationally in both 2023 and 2024 for its outstanding commitment to customer care.