Ruais and Donchess ask county for relief from expected tax hike

Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess (left) and Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In a joint statement released Tuesday, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais and Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess are requesting relief from members of the Hillsborough County Delegation as a potential 20.05% county tax increase is expected to be put forward by the Hillsborough County Executive Committee.

The proposed increase would raise county taxes across the county by a total of $13.5 million, raising contributions from the county’s cities and towns to $80.9 million.

In the proposed Fiscal Year 2026 Hillsborough County budget, Manchester and Nashua’s contributions would rise to $17.7 million and $16.8 million respectively, approximately a $3 million jump for the county’s two cities.

“At a time when inflation and rising costs continue to strain household budgets, this increase is more than our residents can reasonably bear,” said the mayors in the statement.

The Hillsborough County Executive Committee will meet on June 18 at 5 p.m. and the Hillsborough County Delegation Convention will meet on Thursday, June 19 at 5 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Hillsborough County Office Complex at 329 Mast Road in Goffstown.

A copy of the letter is below.