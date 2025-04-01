Ruais announces $400,000 fundraising haul since re-election announcement

Jay Ruais on Feb. 12, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, incumbent Jay Ruais announced that his mayoral re-election campaign has raised $400,000 since he announced he would be seeking a second term as Manchester’s mayor.

Ruais also reported that his campaign has also knocked on over 250 doors and received permission to place yard signs on 25 pieces of private property since the announcement.

“I am humbled by the continued outpouring of support we have received since launching our reelection campaign. We have always campaigned like we are 10 points behind, and will take nothing for granted as we ask the people of Manchester to place their trust in me to lead our beloved city for another two years,” said Ruais. “While we have made progress on the critical issues facing Manchester like Affordable Housing, Homelessness, Public Safety and Protecting the Tax Cap, we know there is more work to be done to keep Manchester moving forward.”

Within the four required campaign finance reporting reports submitted by the Friends of Ruais Political Action committee during Ruais’ 2023 campaign, there was a total of $618,558.23