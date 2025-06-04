Ruais receives endorsement from city’s firefighter union

Jay Ruais on June 4, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais received the endorsement of International Association of Firefighters Local 856 PAC, which represents Manchester’s firefighters, as Ruais seeks a second term as Mayor of Manchester.

IAAF President Chad Gamache praised Ruais for his role in the recent city compensation study, the FEMA SAFER Grant, and his personal on-the-ground gratitude following a three-alarm fire on Laurel Street.

“Mayor Ruais has got our backs,” said Gamache.

“We support those who support us,” he later added.

Ruais was grateful for the support from the union and grateful for the work of the Manchester Fire Department in general, stating that they received 28,764 calls for service in 2024.

“These heroes represent the very best of who we are in the City of Manchester, and it is a privilege to be able to serve them as mayor,” said Ruais. “Their dedication inspires us all, and I remain steadfast in my commitment to support them every step of the way.”

Despite increasing challenges with state and federal funding, Ruais says he is determined to continue providing proper funding for the Manchester Fire Department in future years if re-elected, citing dedicated general fund money identified for the firefighters brought on by the SAFER Grant once the SAFER money ends in three years.

“When you make a commitment to public safety, first responders are at the top of your priority list. Then you as an executive you need to ensure it is in there, and I think that’s what we saw last night with the budget,” said Ruais, noting that the FY’ 26 City of Manchester budget had been approved the at the previous night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.”

Chad Gamache talks on June 4, 2025 at Arms Park. Photo/Andrew Sylvia