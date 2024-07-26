Rush hour crash at Bedford tolls

Aftermath of a crash at the Bedford Tolls on Friday. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

BEDFORD, NH — Bedford and Merrimack Fire and New Hampshire State Police are investigating an accident Friday in which a vehicle crashed into the southbound Bedford toll plaza.

Multiple 911 calls came in Friday, just after 5 p.m., for a vehicle that had crashed into the toll plaza; dispatch reported that one caller said the vehicle was “obliterated.” State police arrived at the scene and reported that the occupant was out of the vehicle, conscious, breathing, and alert.

Bedford Fire reported they could handle the incident and cancelled Merrimack Fire. One person was transported to the hospital.

Bailey Towing dispatched two wreckers to the scene to remove the small truck and transported it on a flatbed from the scene.

Traffic continued flowing northbound and southbound while the scene was being investigated and cleared. NH DOT-assisted at the scene in diverting traffic to the open lanes at the toll plaza.

As additional information becomes available, updates will be posted.