Saint Anselm offers free tuition to N.H. residents

Saint Anselm College. File photo

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Saint Anselm has launched Anselmian Community Commitment, a program that allows New Hampshire students with a family income of $100,000 or less and a GPA of 3.25 or higher to attend the college tuition-free.

“We understand the cost of a college education is challenging for so many families,” said college President Joseph A. Favazza, Ph.D. “With Anselmian Community Commitment, we are investing in the future of New Hampshire by making a Saint Anselm education affordable to as many talented, high-achieving students as possible, regardless of their socioeconomic background. This commitment is completely aligned with our Catholic and Benedictine mission.”

This year, Saint Anselm enrolled the second-highest class in the history of the college, with 579 first-year students and 48 transfers arriving on campus. The college has expanded majors and minors, added new athletic teams such as men’s and women’s track and field, and launched graduate programs in Criminal Justice, Special Education and soon will have masters programs in Public Policy and Nursing Leadership. In fall 2023, the Gregory J. Grappone Humanities Institute was opened, and in fall 2025, the Jean School of Nursing and Health Sciences will move into the new, state-of-the-art Grappone Hall.

Last year, 99% of the class of 2023 was employed, continuing their education, or in service within nine months after graduation. The college is ranked in the Top 100 of Best National Liberal Arts Colleges by U.S. News and World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges Rankings.

With this Anselmian Community Commitment, Saint Anselm is pledging to support New Hampshire’s students with access to a high-quality, private education tuition-free. To be eligible, students must:

Be a New Hampshire resident and plan to be a residential student at Saint Anselm College.

Earn a GPA of 3.25 or higher.

Have a family income of $100,000 or less.

File the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and complete the application process.

To learn more about the Anselmian Community Commitment, please go to www.anselm.edu/commitment.