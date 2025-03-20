Saint Anselm Softball Defeats Post Behind Three RBIs from Arsenault

Sam Wiburg. Promotional photo

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Saint Anselm College softball team closed out its trip at the Space Coast Games on a high note, securing a 5-1 victory over Post on Wednesday afternoon. Senior Audrey Arsenault (Stow, Mass.) recorded a season-high three RBIs to lead the Hawks. The victory marked their seventh win in nine games at the Space Coast Games and their 10th of the season.

Saint Anselm struck early as senior Sam Wiberg (Exeter, N.H.) led off the bottom of the first with a walk, followed by a single from sophomore Brooke Tardugno (Methuen, Mass.). Both runners came around to score on a two-RBI double by Arsenault, which gave the Hawks the early lead.

Alyssa Wironen (Leominster, Mass.) drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the third. Wiberg then doubled to bring in another run, extending the lead to 4-1. Saint Anselm added an insurance run in the sixth. Tardugno got on base with a single, stole second, advanced to third, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Arsenault.

Sophomore Sam Ryan (Tewksbury, Mass.), who started the game in the pitching circle for the Hawks, closed out her complete-game victory in dominant fashion. She retired the side in order in the seventh to seal the win. Ryan earned her seventh of the season, allowing just one earned run and five hits while striking out two.

This was the seventh all-time matchup between the two teams, with Saint Anselm improving to 4-3 in the series that began in 2013. It also marked the second-straight win for the Hawks, their first win streak in the series.

Saint Anselm continues its trip with a non-conference doubleheader against Saint Michael’s in Leesburg, Fla. on Friday, March 21st, with games scheduled for 12:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. These will be the final games in the Sunshine State for the Hawks before beginning conference play back up in New England next weekend.