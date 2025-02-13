Saint Anselm to study ethics in biofabrication

MANCHESTER, N.H. –Saint Anselm College has announced that its Center for Ethics in Society has been awarded a biofabrication education and workforce development grant from the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI), a Manchester-based nonprofit pioneering the scalable manufacture of cells, tissues, and organs for the purposes of curing diseases and treating traumatic injuries.

The 12-month project, titled “The Ethics of Biofabrication: Tools for Teaching the Bioethics of an Emerging Economy,” will focus on creating educational resources to address the ethical challenges arising from tissue engineering research, production, and commercialization.

An interdisciplinary team of four Saint Anselm faculty members will lead the project. In its first phase, they will develop comprehensive course modules, including video micro-lectures, curated readings, case studies, and discussion materials.

During the second phase, these resources will be tested in a variety of online and in-person settings with audiences that include undergraduate science students, participants in the college’s required ethics course, high school students in the Center’s expansive Ethics Circle network, and students from low-income and diverse backgrounds participating in the college’s Meelia Center Access Academy program. Once refined, the materials will be shared with ARMI’s network of member organizations to support workforce and leadership education in the life-saving industry of biofabrication.

The successful grant application was spearheaded by Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Sheila Liotta, Executive Director of the Office of Partnerships Dr. Max Latona, and Center for Ethics in Society Director Dr. Marc Rugani.

“Saint Anselm College is thrilled to contribute to this vital work in bioethics,” said Dr. Latona. “Emerging technologies like biofabrication present complex ethical questions — such as equity of access, acceptable risks to human health, and the responsible use of resources. Our college’s mission and long-standing commitment to ethics education uniquely equip us to prepare future biofabrication leaders to navigate these challenges responsibly.”