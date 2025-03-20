Salem man dies in 2-car crash on I-293 in Manchester

An ambulance at the scene of a fatal crash on I-293 March 20, 2025. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings



MANCHESTER, NH – A Salem man has died following a crash in Manchester Thursday morning.

At 8:20 a.m. March 20, 2025, State Troopers assigned to the Troop B barracks responded to a report of a crash involving serious injuries on I-293 northbound at mile marker 2.4.

Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the two vehicles involved in the crash were a red Ford F-150 pickup truck and a black Cadillac SRX. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as John Vangelder, 72, of Salem, had been thrown out of the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries. The driver of the Cadillac SRX was identified as James Drago, 48, of Amherst. Drago was uninjured and remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

During the investigation, multiple northbound lanes had to be closed. All lanes reopened at 11:15 a.m.

Troopers were assisted on the scene by the Manchester Fire Department and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. The circumstances leading up to this crash remain under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it or who may have dash camera footage is asked to contact Trooper Alex Peplinski at 603-227-0076 or Alex.M.Peplinski@dos.nh.gov.