‘Salute Your Service’ job fair connecting employers with veteran job-seekers

CONCORD, NH – Twenty-seven employers, including 12 in the N.H. Veteran-Friendly Business Network, took part in the recent “Salute Your Service” job fair held at the NH Technical Institute.

The job fair was free and open to all, including active-duty service members transitioning into civilian employment; National Guard and Reserve members; Veterans of all eras; and military and Veteran spouses and family members. The goal of the event was to connect local job candidates with employers seeking their experience and skills and help Veterans in their professional development, with more than 25 job seekers in attendance.

Each year, approximately 200,000 individuals transition out of military service and return to civilian life and employment. Today, more than 90,000 Veterans, 1,100 active-duty Service Members, and 5,750 National Guard and Reserve members call New Hampshire home. As employees, Veterans bring work experience and valuable technical and nontechnical skills that are often in high demand, such as leadership, decision making, dependability, and attention to detail.

