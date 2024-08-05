Sanchez, De Jesus Lead FCats doubleheader sweep

BINGHAMTON, NY — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-20, 39-58) swept a Sunday doubleheader over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-13, 52-45) at Mirabito Stadium. The Fisher Cats took the first game, 3-0, behind a spectacular Double-A debut from starter Rafael Sanchez. In game two, early two-out production gave the Cats the lead on the way to a 5-1 victory.

The twin bill victories secured New Hampshire’s first six-game road series win of the season. The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies completed their season series Sunday; New Hampshire took six of nine games at Mirabito Stadium.

Alex De Jesus had five RBIs over Sunday’s 14 innings. In game one, he smacked a two-run double. In game two, he crushed his sixth home run of the year to get New Hampshire on the board. De Jesus finished the series with six hits and nine runs batted in.

Sanchez (W, 1-0) twirled a complete-game shutout in game one. He stranded the bases loaded in the first but didn’t allow multiple baserunners in an inning the rest of the way. Binghamton had four hits and three walks, but only one baserunner reached third. The right-hander struck out five, including two in the sixth. Sanchez retired 10 of the last 11 he faced and threw 101 total pitches. He is the first New Hampshire pitcher to throw a complete game this season.

The Cats offense pushed across three runs in the top of the sixth. Ryan McCarty singled against MLB rehabber Reid Garrett (L, 0-1), then Josh Kasevich doubled McCarty in. RJ Schreck singled, moving Kasevich to third, Charles McAdoo walked, then De Jesus ripped his double down the left field line. Both Kasevich and Schreck came around to score and advance the New Hampshire lead to 3-0.

In game two, the New Hampshire offense attacked Binghamton starter Johnathan Pintaro (L, 0-1). With two outs in the offense, Schreck singled, McAdoo walked, then De Jesus smoked his three-run bomb over the right-center fence. Rainer Nuñez singled, Yohendrick Piñango walked, then Pintaro was removed from the game. The Cats led 3-0 after the top of the first.

CJ Van Eyk got the start in game two and allowed one run through three innings. Van Eyk struck out two, allowed two hits, and walked two. Dahian Santos (W, 1-1) struck out four in 2 2/3 innings, and Hunter Gregory (S, 1) wrapped up the last inning and a third.

De Jesus walked against Junior Santos to lead off the third. Three batters later, Garrett Spain drove De Jesus in with a line drive single to right-center. New Hampshire tacked on another in the fourth, as McCarty singled in Michael Turconi to make it 5-1.

The Fisher Cats return home on August 6 to face the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, for six contests. Promotional nights during the Erie homestand include Love Your Heart night presented by Dartmouth Health, 90s Night with a Fanny Pack giveaway, presented by Fidium Fiber, and postgame Atlas fireworks. The series concludes on Sunday, August 11 with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on First Responders Day.