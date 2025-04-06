Sanchez, Watson stifle Binghamton bats in 1-0 ‘Cats victory

promotional photo/NH Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-1) won their first game of the 2025 season on Sunday, April 4 at Delta Dental Stadium against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-1), 1-0. New Hampshire and Binghamton pitchers combined for 26 strikeouts and surrendered two walks in a game that only took two hours and five minutes.

New Hampshire starting Rafael Sanchez retired seven of the first eight Ponies batters with five strikeouts in five scoreless innings and allowed two hits and a walk. Right-hander Ryan Watson (W, 1-0) earned his first career Double-A win with four shutout innings and five strikeouts to secure the first Fisher Cats win of the year and split the weekend with Binghamton.

Ponies starter Nolan McLean struck out eight batters in four scoreless innings on three hits. Binghamton reliever Felipe De La Cruz (L, 0-1) surrendered the decisive run, unearned, in the bottom of the sixth inning on a throwing error from right fielder Omar De Los Santos to third base.

The Rumble Ponies held the New Hampshire bats silent with two hits across the first five innings. Right fielder Jace Bohrofen legged out an infield single to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. First baseman Peyton Williams singled to right field, before the long throw from De Los Santos skipped into the Ponies’ dugout to plate Bohrofen and give the Cats the only run they needed.

Williams led New Hampshire with two hits, a double and a single, while catcher Robert Brooks, center fielder Devonte Brown and left fielder Yohendrick Piñango all picked up hits.

The Fisher Cats hit the road for the first time this year and will begin a six-game series at Hadlock Field against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday, April 8 until Sunday, April 13. New Hampshire returns to Manchester for their first six-game homestand on Tuesday, April 15 and will host the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A partners of the Washington Nationals. The first New Hampshire Space Potatoes invasion is booked for Saturday, April 19.