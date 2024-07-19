Saturday’s weather: Sunny, high of 86

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather



Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 86 degrees.

5-Day Forecast July 20-July 24

Today: Very warm & comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. High 89 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds & comfortable. Low 64 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun, very warm, and comfortable. High 88 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds & comfortable. Low 59 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday: Very warm and comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 89 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and turning more humid late. Low 66 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Humid with some sun & clouds. High 88 (feel like 92) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Cloud & humid with some spot thunderstorms. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Expect cloudy skies, not as warm temperatures, but with humidity and occasional showers and a thunderstorm, primarily later in the day. High 79 (feel like 82) Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm in spots. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching



Our comfortable weather will last through next Monday.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly sunny, later turning to mostly cloudy. Expect highs in the upper 60s, except near 60 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Westerly winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly sunny, followed by increasing cloudiness. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s. Expect west winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly sunny.

: Mostly sunny. UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the lower 80s.

: In the lower 80s. Winds : Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Water Temperature : 62 degrees.

: 62 degrees. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 11:17 AM. Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 05:19 PM

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds at approximately 10 mph, with wave heights near 2 feet. Expect sunny conditions in the morning, transitioning to partly sunny later. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s. There is no thunderstorm activity expected during this period. The water temperature stands at 78 degrees.