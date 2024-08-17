Saturday’s weather: Cloudy and humid, high of 82

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

It’s mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 82 degrees, feeling like 84.

Weather Alerts

Starting today and continuing through Monday, a building swell and increasingly hazardous rip currents are expected as Hurricane Ernesto moves offshore along the East Coast. The high surf may create a hazard with breaking waves. Early next week, high astronomical tides could merge with the large surf, potentially causing a splash-over near the times of high tide on Sunday and Monday nights.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 17-Aug. 21

Today: Mostly cloudy & humid. High 82 (feel like 84) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid with some rain showers late. Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy and humid. High 80 (feel like 83) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and humid with some rain showers. Low 64 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with rain likely (.50″). High 77 (feel like 81) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds and humid with some showers. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and less humid with a few showers. High 76 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some sun & nice. High 74 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds & cool. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Expect some rain and humid conditions early next week, with the humidity decreasing by Tuesday.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: The summits will be shrouded in clouds. Anticipate high temperatures in the lower 60s, accompanied by southwest winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Expect cloudy skies with highs around 70 degrees. Winds will be light and variable, shifting to the south at approximately 10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph

Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly cloudy until 2 PM, then partly sunny.

: Mostly cloudy until 2 PM, then partly sunny. UV index : Moderate to high.

: Moderate to high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Water Temperature : 66 degrees.

: 66 degrees. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low. Tides for Hampton Beach: High tide of 7.5 feet (MLLW) at 09:57 AM. Low tide of 1.1 feet (MLLW) at 04:03 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Southeast winds will range from 5 to 10 mph, with wave heights staying below 1 foot. The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny skies. It will be humid, with high temperatures in the upper 70s. There are no thunderstorms expected during this period. The water temperature will be 76 degrees.

