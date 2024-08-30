Saturday’s weather: Cloudy, humid, high of 79

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Today, on the last day of August, expect some clouds and higher humidity. The high will be 79 degrees, feeling like 81.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Today: Some clouds & more humid. High 79 (feel like 81) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Overcast and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday (First Day of Meteorological Fall): Anticipate some morning showers followed by sunny conditions in the afternoon, leading to a warmer and more humid day. High 83 (feel like 86) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mainly clear and turning less humid. Low 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Labor Day: Breezy with comfortable sunshine. High 74 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Monday night: Clear & chilly. Low 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear & chilly. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mainly sunny & milder. High 81 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

Labor Day Monday is pleasant with comfortable sunshine with highs in the middle 70s the best day of the holiday weekend

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first week of September will be leaf-changing weather with sunny dry days and cool nights.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits will be obscured. Expect patchy drizzle in the morning, followed by likely showers in the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. South winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of rain is 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits will be obscured. There’s a possibility of showers accompanied by patchy drizzle in the morning, followed by a likelihood of showers in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid-60s, with south winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 35 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle.

: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle. UV index : Moderate

: Moderate Thunderstorm Potential : None

: None High Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : South winds 5 to 10 mph.

: South winds 5 to 10 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 65 degrees.

: 65 degrees. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides for Hampton Beach: High tide at 7.8 feet (MLLW) will occur at 10:27 AM, followed by a low tide at 1.1 feet (MLLW) at 4:40 PM.

Jump in a Lake

South winds will range from 5 to 10 mph, with waves at approximately 1 foot. Expect cloudy skies with patchy fog in the morning, followed by intermittent drizzle, then a possibility of showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 70s, with a 40 percent chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature will be 72 degrees.







