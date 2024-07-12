Saturday’s weather: Heat goes on, high around 90

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather



It sounds like the weather is a bit of a mixed bag today! While the sky will be brighter in the afternoon after the morning showers, the humidity persists. High temperatures reaching 90° and feeling like 95, it might be a good idea to stay hydrated and find some shade when you can.

Weather Alert

Today is the eighth straight day of 90-degree weather, making the second heat wave lasting over a week, with temperatures expected to remain at or above 90 degrees until next Wednesday.

5-Day Forecast July 12-July 16

Today: The clouds are parting to reveal a brighter sky, while the humidity persists along with a few morning showers and a thunderstorm. High 90 (feel like 95) Winds SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Some clouds and humid. Low 68 Winds Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and not as muggy, but take it easy if you’re planning to be active outdoors. Staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade can help you stay safe in the heat. High 95 (feel like 98) Winds W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 71 Winds Light& Variable

Monday: Hot and humid with clouds & sun. It sounds like you’re in for some intense weather! Make sure to stay safe and keep an eye on the forecast. Thunderstorms can be quite dramatic, especially with the potential for flash flooding and strong winds. High 93 (feel like 97) Winds SW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Some clouds, warm, & humid. Low 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some sun, very hot, & muggy with a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 98 (feel like 102) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Some clouds, very warm, & muggy. Low 75 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Clouds and sunshine, very hot and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 97 (feel like 99) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid; a couple of evening showers followed by occasional rain and a thunderstorm late. Low 70 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

It looks like the weather will indeed change next Thursday. The forecast predicts a high of 85 with a break in the heat and humidity.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Morning summits will be obscured, with clouds coming and going throughout the day. There’s a chance of morning showers and thunderstorms, with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s, except for lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Expect west winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of rain is 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: It sounds like a mixed weather day ahead! Expect summits to be in and out of clouds in the morning, transitioning to mostly cloudy skies. There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures reaching the lower 70s. West winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Stay prepared for changing conditions!

Hit the Beach

Jump in a Lake

Expect southwest winds around 5 mph and waves about 1 foot high. There will be patchy fog in the morning, with likely showers and a chance of thunderstorms. It will be humid with highs in the lower 80s. There’s a 60% chance of rain, and the lightning threat is moderate, indicating possible thunderstorms. The water temperature is 74 degrees.