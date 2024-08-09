Saturday’s weather: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, high of 87

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast

Saturday’s Weather

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and warmer temperatures. The humidity will decrease in the afternoon, with a high of 87°, but it will feel more like 89°.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 10-Aug. 13

Today: Partly to mostly sunny breezy and warmer; turning less humid in the afternoon. High 87 (feel like 89) Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Mainly clear & cooler. Low 59 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Comfortable with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 82 Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Lots of sun & comfortable. High 80 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 58 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun & comfortable with a passing afternoon shower. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds:

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The upcoming week is expected to be mainly dry and pleasant, with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured. There is a chance of showers in the morning, with highs in the upper 60s. Expect west winds at 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 50 mph. The chance of rain is 30 percent.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. There is a chance of showers in the morning with highs in the lower 70s. Expect west winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.



Hit the Beach

Weather : Expect mostly cloudy skies until 8 AM, followed by clearing and mostly sunny conditions. There may also be some patchy fog to watch out for.

: Expect mostly cloudy skies until 8 AM, followed by clearing and mostly sunny conditions. There may also be some patchy fog to watch out for. UV Index : Very High.

: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the lower 80s.

: In the lower 80s. Winds : Southwest winds around 10 mph.

: Southwest winds around 10 mph. Water Temperature : 66 degrees.

: 66 degrees. Surf Height : 3 to 4 feet.

: 3 to 4 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Hampton Beach Tides: Low tide at 1.0 feet (MLLW) will occur at 10:04 AM, followed by a high tide of 8.1 feet (MLLW) at 04:03 PM.

Jump in a Lake

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, leading to waves around 2 feet. The day will be mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning. It will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain, and the threat of lightning is low, indicating little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 66 degrees.