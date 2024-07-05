Saturday’s weather: Muggy, with T-storms and potential flash flooding

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Expect muggy conditions with a morning thunderstorm in some areas, followed by a strong thunderstorm in the afternoon. These thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding and localized damaging wind gusts. High 88° (feels like 96°)

5-Day Forecast July 6-July 10

Today: Muggy; expect a morning thunderstorm in areas, with a potent thunderstorm in the afternoon. These thunderstorms may cause flash flooding and localized damaging wind gusts. High 88 (feel like 96) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Expect scattered thunderstorms in the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies & muggy conditions overnight. Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday (Start of our 2nd heat wave): Hazy sun, hot, and not as muggy; but still humid. High 93 (feel like 97) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Hot with hazy sun & humid. High 92 (feel like 98) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 69 Winds SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with heat; expect sporadic morning rain and a thunderstorm, then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 92 (feel like 94) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 72 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & humid with occasional rain and a thunderstorm expected in the morning, followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88 (feel like 92) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The second week of July marks the beginning of our second heat wave, which is expected to conclude on Wednesday.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured, with showers likely and a possibility of thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Expect southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. The probability of rain is 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Expect cloudy skies with showers and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s. Winds will be light and variable, shifting to the southwest at around 10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 25 mph. The likelihood of rain is 90 percent.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms. UV Index : Moderate

: Moderate Thunderstorm Potential : Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : South winds around 5 mph.

: South winds around 5 mph. Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.4 feet (MLLW) 06:40 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 12:36 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect south winds at 5 to 10 mph with waves around one foot. The morning may bring patchy fog, followed by likely showers and a chance of thunderstorms. It will be humid with high temperatures in the upper 70s. The probability of rain is 70 percent, and there is a high lightning threat, indicating probable or expected thunderstorms. The water temperature will be around 70 degrees.