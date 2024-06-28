Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 80

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather



Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees.

5-Day Forecast June 29-July 3

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 80 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Warm & humid with some showers and a thunderstorm late; watch for flooding. Low 70 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Sunday: Very warm, breezy, & humid with some hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High Near 90 (feel like 94) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & turning less humid. Low 61 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday (July 1st): Pleasant, moderately warm & breezy, featuring a blend of sunshine and clouds, with the possibility of some showers in the afternoon. High 77 Winds: N 15-20 mph

Monday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 58 Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 85 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Hot with some sun & clouds. High 90 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for the 4th of July suggests hazy, hot, and humid conditions, with highs reaching 90 degrees and heat index values in the mid-90s.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Afternoon showers are likely. Expect highs in the upper 50s. South winds will range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Partly sunny. UV Index : Moderate.

: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the lower 70s.

: In the lower 70s. Winds : South winds 10 to 15 mph.

: South winds 10 to 15 mph. Water Temperature : 62 degrees.

: 62 degrees. Surf Height : 2 to 4 feet.

: 2 to 4 feet. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 12:14 PM. Jump in a Lake Expect south winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Wave heights will be between 2 to 4 feet. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a possibility of afternoon showers. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s with a 50 percent chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature will be around 69 degrees.

