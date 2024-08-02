Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny, humid, high of 89

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast

Saturday’s Weather

Periods of clouds and sunshine are expected; it will be humid with a thunderstorm in some areas. The high will be 89 degrees, feeling like 94 degrees.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 3-Aug. 7

Today: Intervals of clouds and sunshine; humid with a thunderstorm in spots. High 89 (feel like 94) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: An evening thunderstorm in spots with some clouds, warm, and muggy. Low 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Lots of clouds, very warm, and muggy with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. High 87 (feel like 92) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Spot evening thunderstorm then mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Some sun, hot, and humid with some spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 92 (feel like 94) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 67 Winds: W 5-10

Tuesday: Turning less humid & cooler with periods of showers. High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear and comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy with some showers. High: 79 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds & comfortably cool Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching



Expect cooler temperatures and lower humidity in the middle of next week, with a chance of showers.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, later alternating between clear and cloudy conditions. There’s a possibility of showers in the morning, with thunderstorms also likely. Afternoon showers are expected. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s, except for areas above 5000 feet where it will be in the lower 60s. Westerly winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with a 60 percent chance of rain.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will appear intermittently as clouds come and go, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Showers are possible, with the potential for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 70s. Expect light and variable winds to shift to the west at around 10 mph later in the day. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.



Hit the Beach

Weather : Partly sunny with areas of patchy fog. There is a possibility of showers and thunderstorms.

: Partly sunny with areas of patchy fog. There is a possibility of showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorm Potential : Moderate risk indicates that widespread severe thunderstorms are likely, including the possibility of long-lived and intense storms.

: Moderate risk indicates that widespread severe thunderstorms are likely, including the possibility of long-lived and intense storms. High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

In the upper 70s. Winds : South winds around 5 mph.

: South winds around 5 mph. Water Temperature : 64 degrees.

: 64 degrees. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Jump in a Lake

Expect southwest winds at approximately 5 mph with wave heights under one foot. The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny skies. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and morning showers, with showers becoming more likely in the afternoon. It will be humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s and a 60 percent chance of rain. The moderate lightning threat indicates potential thunderstorms. The water temperature will be around 76 degrees.



