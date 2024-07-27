Saturday’s weather: Sunny and very warm, with highs in the upper 80s

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast

Saturday’s Weather

Today is mostly sunny and very warm, marking a beautiful beginning to the weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

5-Day Forecast July 26-July 30

Today: Mostly sunny, very warm, & nice. High 88 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and comfortable. High 88 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds and turning more humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Expect some sunshine, cooler and humid conditions with a brief shower possible. High 79 (feel like 81) Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 67 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High 87(feel like 91) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with humidity; expect some late-night showers and drizzle. Low 69 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday (the last day of July): Some sun, very warm, and muggy. High 88 (feel like 93) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Warm & muggy. Low 69 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

Next weekend is expected to be muggy with intense heat, with highs around 100 degrees.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Thursday, marking the beginning of August, could herald the onset of our third heat wave, with temperatures anticipated to surpass 90 degrees, persisting into the first complete week of August.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The forecast is mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s, although temperatures will hover around 60 degrees at elevations above 5000 feet. Expect northwest winds of up to 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Expect partly sunny skies with highs around 70 degrees. Winds will be light and variable.d. Expect highs in the upper 60s with northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 55 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Sunny.

: Sunny. UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : Northwest winds will be around 5 mph, shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

: Northwest winds will be around 5 mph, shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Water Temperature : 62 degrees.

: 62 degrees. Surf Height : Around 1 foot.

: Around 1 foot. Tides Hampton Beach: Low tide at -0.3 feet (MLLW) will occur at 10:56 AM, followed by a high tide of 9.4 feet (MLLW) at 5:00 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds at approximately 5 mph. Wave heights under one foot. Clear skies with sunshine. Temperatures reaching the low 80s. No thunderstorms are expected during this period. The water temperature stands at 75 degrees.

