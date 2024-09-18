Scavenger hunters, unite: 7th Annual Great MassabeSEEK Set for Sept. 29

Last year’s The Great MassabeSEEK scavenger hunt was a hit with seekers of all ages. Courtesy Photo

AUBURN, NH – The 7th annual Great MassabeSEEK, a family-friendly scavenger hunt, will be held rain or shine on Saturday, September 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the New Hampshire Audubon Massabesic Center at 26 Audubon Way. The event is sponsored by NBT Bank and Tactical Pest Management.

The Great MassabeSEEK invites participants, individually or in teams, to use clues to locate hidden objects along the trails of the Audubon. Various prizes are provided for the competition, as well as games, arts and crafts and refreshments.

More than 200 people participate in this annual event to benefit the Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders (GFPD), an organization that works to improve the lives of individuals with peroxisomal disorders. It funds research, supports scientific collaboration and provides families with resources and services.

Kelley and Dan Hobbs of Auburn founded the Great MassabeSEEK in memory of their son, Dillon Atticus Hobbs. He was diagnosed with Zellweger syndrome, a fatal peroxisomal disorder, in 2014 and passed away at five weeks of age in his parents’ arms.

“This event is organized each year to honor Dillon’s memory and help other families and children impacted by peroxisomal disorders. The GFPD is the sole research organization seeking a cure,” Kelley Hobbs explains. “We are deeply grateful to the community and our sponsors for their continued support of our efforts.”

The 2023 event raised exactly $5,000 for the GFPD. Over the past six years, proceeds from the various Great MassabeSEEK events have delivered $28,567 in direct donations to the organization.

Tickets for the Great MassabeSEEK are $20. Children under 3 years old are free of charge. To register, learn more about sponsorship opportunities or donate, visit thegreatmassabeseek.org.

For more information about the GFPD, visit https://thegfpd.org.

