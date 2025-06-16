Scenes from Manchester School District’s 2025 high school graduations

MANCHESTER, NH – One fine Saturday, four sublime graduations. That is how Manchester gets it done.

And despite some early raindrops, it was a perfect day for students to turn their tassels and get on with their young lives.

Starting at 8 a.m., students from Manchester School of Technology led the cavalcade of graduates across the stage at Southern NH University Arena in the downtown, followed by Central at 10 a.m. West at 2 p.m. and Memorial at 5:30 p.m.

Our photographer Stacy Harrison attended all four graduations – even though she was herself this year a proud mom of a Memorial High School graduate, Brady Harrison. Big shout out to Brady for going the distance, and to his mom, for capturing the moments that matter and keeping pages full of amazing school-related photos year after year.

– Carol Robidoux, Publisher Ink Link News

Check out Stacy’s work here at her SmugMug account.

The Harrisons

MANCHESTER SCHOOL OF TECHNOLOGY

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

MANCHESTER HIGH SCHOOL WEST

MANCHESTER MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL