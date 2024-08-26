School board discusses attendance policy updates

Ward 9 School Board member Bob Baines on Aug. 26, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) approved a policy change on Monday night modifying the Manchester School District’s attendance policy, but only in conjunction with an additional look from the district’s administration on several components of that policy as well as how it relates to grading.

The policy change clarified details regarding excused absences as well as unexcused absences, also adding that more than five unexcused absences can trigger an examination of the student’s pattern of non-attendance and 20 unexcused absences may trigger a demand for additional documentation.

The item was taken off the meeting’s consent agenda by Ward 9 BOSC Member Robert Baines after his concern regarding the district’s attendance data. Baines noted that Manchester has the state’s lowest student attendance and that figure may be even worse given that some students may be marked at present when attendance is taken in the morning only to leave before the end of the day, indicating that class-by-class attendance data is not available.

Baines said that students who have the resources such as cars have learned to “play the game” and skip a significant number of days of school only to make up tests or homework later, potentially copying answers off fellow students who have already taken tests or re-taking tests numerous times. He said if action was not taken, it would harm the BOSC in future years when they request additional resources from the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Baines also disagreed with Ward 11 BOSC Member Liz O’Neil stating that a punitive approach is contradictory to competency-based education, an approach where teaching is focused on a student’s ability to understand the content being taught. In response, Baines stated that attendance is a core component of competency-based education regarding the emphasis on personal responsibility of a student.

“We are preparing students for work. We can’t tell students that when they graduate, they don’t need to go to work when they don’t feel like it,” said Baines, also noting that not demanding that students attend class was an abandonment of the belief that all students are capable of high achievement.

At-Large School Board member Peter Argeropoulos on Aug. 26, 2024 Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis stated that attendance improved last year, even if it has not improved to the level that she had hoped. She also noted that the BOSC Teaching and Learning Committee will the impact of removing the “No Grade” grade, which was once given to students who missed more than five classes.

She also stressed that there would be additional examination on attendance policies as well as the No Grade policy and early departure/late arrival policies.

Additionally, Gillis stated that attendance was not negotiable given that the district’s strategic plan-aligned goals are focused on attendance, behavior and curriculum (known as ABC goals).

Ward 1 BOSC Member Julie Turner noted that no one on the board was opposed to reducing student absence, but addressing procedures regarding re-taking test were a separate subject and students likely should not be able to take quizzes or tests months after they were initially given if they were absent on that day.

“if you are not in your seat, you are missing content, you are missing the rigors of that class,” she said.

At-Large BOSC Member Peter Argeropoulos expressed concern that if the policy changes passed during Monday night’s meeting then additional discussion would not occur. He made a motion to send delay the proposed changes until they could be reviewed by the BOSC Teaching and Learning Committee. This proposal failed 9-5, with Argeropoulos joined by Baines, Joy Senecal (Ward 10), Carlos Gonzalez (Ward 12) and Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais in supporting the motion.

A follow-up motion to approve the changes with a required follow-up from administration on the three items mentioned earlier by Gillis then approved on a voice vote.

Ward 3 BOSC Member Karen Soule, who also chairs the BOSC Teaching and Learning Committee, stated that those aspects of attendance policy will also be examined in that committee to ensure that they benefit all students.