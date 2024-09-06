School board hearing proposal for ten new school buses

A Manchester school bus. File photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, the Manchester Board of School Committee will take a look at a proposal to sell the Manchester School District 10 new school buses.

Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent Forrest Ransdell recommended a blend of two bids, with nine of buses coming from W.C. Cressey and Son. The other, a Blue Bird All-American Forward Engine (AAFE), coming from Anderson Blue Bird Bus Sales. W.C Cressey and Son presented nine buses for consideration while Anderson brought forward 15. Another vendor, New England Transit Sales Inc., was eliminated from consideration for failing to meet the district’s bid criteria as it did not submit the necessary items in its bid package.

Mileage of the buses ranges from 23,257 to 67,945 and their capacity ranges from 71 to 77. All of the vehicles have been physically inspected and cleared by the Manchester Transportation Authority.

All ten buses would cost the district $592,477. Currently, Ransdell indicates that the district has $1,221,567 available within multiple existing capital improvement plan (CIP) accounts related to school transportation.