School committee meets Monday night for budget reduction deep dive

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A special meeting of the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) is set for Monday as efforts continue to compensate for approximately $9 million less than expected compared to their recommended Fiscal Year 2026 Manchester School District budget.

The special meeting was requested during last week’s regularly scheduled BOSC meeting as members of the board voiced their frustration, with the request for the meeting designed to give Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Schmiel the opportunity to provide further details on her recommended reductions as well as an opportunity for additional analysis.

A total of 22 teaching full-time equivalent (FTE) positions are among the recommended reductions, impacting Green Acres Elementary School (1 math coach FTE), McDonough Elementary School (1 teacher FTE), Northwest Elementary School (1 teacher FTE), Parker Varney Elementary School (1 teacher FTE), Smyth Road Elementary School (1.5 teacher FTE, Math Coach FTE), Weston Elementary School (1 teacher FTE), Parkside Middle School (6 teacher FTE), Southside Middle School (5 teacher FTE), Central High School (3 teacher FTE, one building position), Memorial High School (2 teacher FTE, 1 building position), West High School (2 teacher FTE) and a unified arts teacher FTE transitioning across all of the city’s public elementary schools. An additional eight positions are proposed for reduction at the district office.

Other proposed impacts include $133,000 reduction from the supply budget (not including paper or printer toner), decreasing nine Aramark custodial FTEs and the use of $3.871,522 in one-time funds among other changes.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in City Hall’s Aldermanic Chambers, with public comment preceding the full discussion.